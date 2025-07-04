'Ready to defend our title' - Sarina Wiegman declares England are 'prepared' for Euro 2025 ahead of massive opener against France

Sarina Wiegman declared that England are "prepared" for Euro 2025 and will give their all "to defend" the title. Speaking ahead of their much-anticipated opening match against France, the Dutch tactician made it clear that the Lionesses are focused, well-drilled, and determined to retain the European crown they won in 2022.

Wiegman confident of success with the Lionesses

