Santos defend 'misunderstood genius' Neymar after media backlash against Brazil star's behaviour in Flamengo defeat

Neymar has found himself in the spotlight again, for all the wrong reasons, with another display of petulance. The Brazilian refused to watch the end of his team's match after being substituted and was also left visibly frustrated on the pitch after one particular tactical demand was ignored by his team-mates. Neymar was labelled "slow" and "a disgrace" in the media after the 3-2 defeat and was also warned he will not make the Brazil squad for World Cup 2026 on current form.
A report from Globo also claimed that Neymar is "no longer a unanimous favourite at Santos" and that his behaviour during the game "irritated teammates and management". The report adds that "Neymar exposed the other players to ridicule on several occasions, without helping the team to react in the match".