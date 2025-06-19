Sandro Tonali salary: How much does Newcastle United star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Sandro Tonali's salary at Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali rose to prominence during his time with Serie A club AC Milan. Tonali played a key role in midfield and helped lead Milan to a historic Serie A title in only his second season with the club, earning widespread praise for his performances.

In 2023, the Italian international made the move to the Premier League, joining Eddie Howe's Newcastle United. However, he had a difficult start to life at St. James’ Park after receiving a 12-month ban from football for non-footballing reasons.

Tonali marked his return to action in the 2024-25 season, regaining form and showcasing his class once again. He was instrumental in helping the Magpies secure a major domestic trophy after 70 years, lifting the EFL Cup.

Tonali's current contract with the Premier League side runs until the end of the 2027-28 season, with the midfielder among the top earners at the club.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out how much he earns at Newcastle!

*Salaries are gross