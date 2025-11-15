'They blamed me for everything' - Samuel Umtiti reveals 'rift' with Barcelona as retired defender opens up on 'bouts of depression' during long injury spells

Umtiti started his professional career in 2012 at Ligue giants Lyon and spent four seasons with the Ligue 1 side before heading to Spain to sign for Barcelona. The French international had a bright start at the Blaugrana and was a regular starter under Luis Enrique, winning multiple trophies including back-to-back La Liga titles between 2017 and 2019. During this period, he also won the 2018 World Cup with Les Bleus and was experiencing a high in his career.
However, he was soon plagued by several knee injuries that started to limit his playing time for club and country. Umtiti was eventually released by the Spanish giants in 2023 after mutually terminating his contract. He returned to France to join Lille but his career was cut short due to persistent injury, which prompted him to announce his retirement in September this year.