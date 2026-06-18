Sam Kerr Reportedly set for NWSL return with Gotham FC after Chelsea exit

Sam Kerr is reportedly returning to the National Women's Soccer League, with The Athletic first reporting, citing sources close to the matter, that she'll rejoin Gotham FC. After more than six years with Chelsea, two Golden Boots and five league titles, Kerr is heading stateside.
Kerr isn't unfamiliar with soccer in the U.S. In fact, the forward made her professional debut in the United States with the Western New York Flash in 2013 before moving to Sky Blue FC, now Gotham FC. Before leaving the NWSL, she finished her stint with the Chicago Red Stars as the league's leading scorer.