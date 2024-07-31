Saipan: Release date, cast, director & all you need to know about upcoming Roy Keane World Cup film

A new film documenting one of Roy Keane's most infamous moments is out in 2025

When it comes to football, Roy Keane is a blockbuster and now one of the former Manchester United captain's most infamous incidents is coming to the big screen, with Oscar-nominated Steve Coogan set to star.

'Saipan' focuses on the events that precipitated the controversial 'Saipan Incident', which saw Keane sensationally leave the Republic of Ireland camp on the eve of the 2002 World Cup, a development which sent shockwaves through the Irish football-loving public.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including cast, directors and more.