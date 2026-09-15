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Said El Mala called up to Germany squad by Jurgen Klopp for upcoming Nations League fixtures
A landmark call-up under Klopp
According to BILD, FC Cologne star Said El Mala is set to be part of the DFB's new era under head coach Jurgen Klopp. The exceptional 20-year-old forward has been selected for the upcoming international matches, putting him in line to become the first Cologne player to feature for Germany since Jonas Hector back in 2019. While formal paperwork had not yet reached the club office by Tuesday afternoon, El Mala has already been informed that he is part of Klopp's expanded squad for the upcoming international window.
The decision represents a bold step from the newly appointed national team manager, who is utilizing an expanded squad list for the busy autumn fixtures.
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Bypassing previous international frustration
Klopp's decision marks a stark departure from the approach of his predecessor, Julian Nagelsmann, ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Although Nagelsmann handed El Mala his maiden senior call-up 10 months prior, he ultimately left the youngster out of the matchday squads against Luxembourg and Slovakia before omitting him from the final World Cup roster entirely—a decision that caused considerable frustration at club level. Under Klopp, however, the forward finally has a clear path toward making his long-awaited international debut.
Germany face a demanding schedule in the UEFA Nations League with fixtures coming up against the Netherlands, Greece, and Serbia.
A meteoric rise through German football
The call-up serves as the latest chapter in a remarkable fairy-tale rise for a player who was turning out for Viktoria Köln in the 3. Liga just 16 months ago. El Mala subsequently fired FC Cologne to survival last season with 13 goals, sparking heavy summer interest from Brighton, Brentford, and Borussia Dortmund. He ultimately opted to stay, extending his contract until 2031, inheriting the iconic number 10 shirt worn by club legend Lukas Podolski, and immediately scoring on the opening day against Hoffenheim.
His scintillating domestic form has evidently made a lasting impression on the new national team coaching staff.
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Returning to club action before international duty
Before linking up with the senior national team setup, El Mala will look to make his mark in Cologne's upcoming domestic assignment. Having recovered from a recent cold and made a substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen, he is expected to return to the starting lineup for this Saturday's away trip to Hamburg. Maintaining his stellar club form will be the ideal preparation as he steps onto the international stage under Klopp.
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