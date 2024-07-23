Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney warned Wrexham must DOUBLE their squad value to reach the Championship as finance expert explains serious FFP and PSR risks
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned that Wrexham’s squad value will need to be doubled in order to reach the Championship.
- Red Dragons enjoyed back-to-back promotions
- Playing field starts to level out in League One
- Hollywood co-owners funding ambitious project