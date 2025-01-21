Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to pass Wrexham on to their kids? Ownership prediction made as Hollywood superstars ‘in this for the rest of their lives’
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are committed to Wrexham “for the rest of their lives” and will look to pass the club on to their kids at some stage.
- Hollywood stars acquired Red Dragons in 2021
- Overseen two promotions on remarkable journey
- Families are fully committed to long-term project