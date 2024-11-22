Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to land 'international striker'? Wrexham offered 'a dozen to 20' players in bid to boost firepower in January transfer window
Wrexham have reportedly been offered “a dozen to 20” players ahead of the January window, with it possible that an “international striker” will join.
- Red Dragons in the market for goalscorer
- Hollywood co-owners making funds available
- Ambition makes it easy to attract talent