Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney sent fading ‘love’ warning as they continue to ride ‘magical rollercoaster’ at Wrexham

Chris Burton
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
WrexhamLeague Two

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned that “love will become difficult to maintain” as they ride a “magical rollercoaster” at Wrexham.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Stunning takeover completed back in 2021
  • Three-year anniversary reached in North Wales
  • Impressive progress made on & off the pitch

Editors' Picks