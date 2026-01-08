+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Matt O'Connor-Simpson

What is Ryan Reynolds' net worth & how much does the Wrexham co-owner earn?

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most famous actors on the planet and his decision to purchase Wrexham caused a stir back in 2021.

Film-lovers have been aware of Ryan Reynolds' work for some time. However, his purchase of Wrexham, alongside It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, in 2020 made football fans sit up and take notice too.

The Hollywood pair have not been shy in splashing the cash since taking over in north Wales, signing a host of top players from the leagues above as well as investing heavily in the club's infrastructure. They have secured back-to-back-to-back promotions and now find themselves in the EFL Championship, one step away from the Premier League.

You may be wondering how Reynolds can afford all of this investment. Below, GOAL takes a look at his net worth, streams of income and highest grossing films.

  • What is Ryan Reynolds' net worth?

    Net worth:£282 million ($350m)
    Source of wealth:Film & television contracts, other business ventures
    Date of birth: October 23, 1976
    Country of birth:Canada

    As of 2026, Reynolds' net worth is reported to be around the £282 million ($350m) mark. This figure should be taken with a pinch of salt, though, as Reynolds has not publicised all of his income.

  • Deadpool Getty Images

    How much does Ryan Reynolds get paid per film?

    The amount that Reynolds gets paid for each of his films varies wildly. When he first started out as an actor he only earned a few hundred dollars for each episode of Hillside. However, for both Deadpool films he received a great deal more.

    For the first movie in the franchise he was paid $2 million (£1.6m) - but this increased by around tenfold as Reynolds pocketed a portion of the box-office receipts. For Deadpool 2 he was reported to have been paid around $22 million (£17.7m), while he is said to have earned a similar amount for the third Deadpool movie.

  • What are Ryan Reynolds' highest-grossing films?

    The 2024 film Deadpool vs Wolverine was Ryan Reynolds' highest-grossing film, with takings of $1.338 billion at the box office. 

    The Deadpool franchise has been Reynolds' most successful acting venture, with Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018) taking in $800m and $786m at the box office respectively.

    Ryan Reynolds' highest-grossing films

    Correct as of January 2025.

    FilmBox office takings
    Deadpool vs Wolverine (2024)$1.338bn
    Deadpool (2016)$800m
    Deadpool 2 (2018)$786m
    The Croods (2012)$573m
    Detective Pikachu (2019)$430m
    X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)$375m
    The Proposal (2009)$315m
    Green Lantern (2011)$219m
    Safe House (2012)$208m
    The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017)$172m

    What businesses does Ryan Reynolds have?

    Aside from owning Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds has several other business ventures. His first foray into this world came in 2018 when he became a shareholder in Aviation American Gin. Just two years later, the company was sold to drinks giant Diageo for a staggering $610 million (£491.5m).

    This clearly gave Reynolds a taste for the business world as he would then set up creative agency Maximum Effort alongside friend George Dewey. That venture has since expanded incredibly and it is now based at a huge premises in Ontario, Canada.

    Reynolds is also a board member at Match Group, which owns dating services Tinder, Match.com and Hinge. He also appears in advertisements for a host of other companies, including 1Password.

    Reynolds' biggest win in the business world came in 2023, when he sold his stake in low-cost telecommunications provider Mint Mobile to T-Mobile - which pocketed him a cool $300 million (£241.5m).

    In 2023, Reynolds and Wrexham co-owner McElhenney made another venture into the world of sports, taking a 24 per cent stake in the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team.

  • Ryan Reynolds Deadpool kitGetty/Nation.Cymru Twitter

    What charity work does Ryan Reynolds do?

    Reynolds is involved in a host of charitable ventures. Back in 2008, he first got involved in the Michael J. Fox Foundation - which raises money for Parkinson's disease research - by running the New York City Marathon.

    One year later he joined the board and he has continued to support the charity since then, auctioning off movie premiere tickets and helping out with various other events.

    This is far from Reynolds' only contribution to a charity, though. More recently he and wife Blake Lively has raised money for many good causes. In February 2022, the pair pledged to match donations up to $1 million towards aid relief in war-torn Ukraine.

    The same year, Reynolds and Lively matched festive donations to a food bank in Vancouver, while they have also supported a charity that provides water relief to Indigenous people in Canada. For his efforts, he was awarded the 2023 Humanitarian Award by the Canadian Academy.

    Since taking over at Wrexham, Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney have supported a shed load of local causes. Indeed, the Hollywood pair even included a commitment to "making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham" in their mission statement after buying the club.

    So far, their charitable endeavors have included matching food bank donations in December, providing Deadpool-themed kits to a local youth team and boosting the coffers of a Wrexham charity match to the tune of £5,000.

  • How many social media followers does Ryan Reynolds have?

    Reynolds' has a considerable online following across his various social media platforms. On Instagram, he boasted 50.7 million followers as of January 2026. It's a similar story on Twitter (aka X), where 20.7 million people follow him.

    Meanwhile, on TikTok, Reynolds boasts 25.3 million followers. He has 21 million followers on Facebook. All in all then, that's a ridiculous 117 million followers in total. He hasn't been shy in updating his fans on goings on at the football club either.

