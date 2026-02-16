'Holy crap' - Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman left stunned after Wrexham handed dream FA Cup draw against Chelsea
Reynolds and Jackman's reaction
Reynolds and Jackman were left stunned by the draw of the fifth round of the FA Cup, as the former's club, Wrexham, were paired with Chelsea. The tie will take place at the Stok Cae Ras, and the two Marvel stars, best known for playing Deadpool and Wolverine respectively may well be in attendance.
Jackman was the first to clock that Wrexham had come out of the pot, with Liam Rosenior's Premier League giants set to visit. In the tweet, Reynolds writes: "Holy crap." In the video, his reaction is rather fruitier.
Wrexham's Premier League ambitions
Wrexham have enjoyed back-to-back-to-back promotions and are now targeting the Premier League, with their encounter against Chelsea a fine barometer of where they are. The Championship side sit eighth in the table, one point behind sixth-placed Derby County in the final play-off spot.
Manager Phil Parkinson believes that they are ready to take on the challenge, telling ESPN earlier this month: "Listen, is the structure of this club behind the scenes ready for the Premier League and would there be an immense amount of work to take place [if we get there]?
"Of course, but wouldn't it be great to have that chance? You'd probably say we weren't ready for Division One, certainly not the Championship, but I think in football, you just keep evolving as you go along."
Chelsea's fine form
Chelsea have been in fine form under Liam Rosenior, going unbeaten in their last five games, and they have already swatted aside Championship clubs in the third and fourth rounds. Rosenior's side thumped Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the third round, then beat Hull City 4-0 in the fourth. A third successive victory will be their ambition next month. Hull are somewhat analogous to Wrexham, as they sit seven points clear of the Welsh side in the second-tier.
What comes next?
The tie is currently slated for March 7, though that could change if it is selected for live television coverage, as is likely.