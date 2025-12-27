Ryan Giggs names Gareth Bale as greatest-ever Welsh footballer despite winning 13 Premier League titles at Man Utd

Giggs spent the entirety of his playing career with Manchester United, which ran from 1990 to 2014. The former winger also won 64 caps for Wales, who he managed for four years between 2018 and 2022.
During his time in charge of the Dragons, Giggs managed Bale, witnessing his form up close and personal. Bale himself enjoyed a glittering playing career, which included five Champions League triumphs during his time with Real Madrid, while the former Spurs man also won La Liga three times with the Spanish giants.
And while Wales has produced a number of impressive talents in their history, including Ian Rush, John Charles, Neville Southall and Gary Speed, Giggs believes that Bale is the best of an incredibly talented bunch. The 52-year-old feels that everything Bale has done for Welsh football means the attacker should be considered Wales' greatest-ever player.