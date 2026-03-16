Russell Martin says he has no regrets over miserable Rangers spell that saw ex-Southampton boss sacked after four months

Appointed by new owners in the summer, Martin lasted 123 days before departing. Across 17 matches, he recorded five wins, six draws and six defeats. Despite a devastating 9-1 aggregate loss to Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying and securing merely one league victory from seven attempts, he remains resolute.

"I don't regret anything," he explained to BBC Radio 5 Live. "There's loads of frustration for me as a coach and a manager and a leader but ultimately, it's always your fault as a manager. It's my fault I didn't do well enough and you learn from it and I'll be better for it, for sure."