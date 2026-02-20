Ruben Amorim spotted watching Carlos Alcaraz at tennis championships in rare public appearance after Man Utd sacking
Former Red Devils boss enjoys Doha sun
Amorim was spotted trading the high-pressure environment of the Premier League for a courtside seat in Doha, appearing relaxed as he took in the world-class action at the Qatar Open tennis championship on Thursday. The Portuguese coach was captured by television cameras during Carlos Alcaraz’s intense three-set victory over Karen Khachanov. Dressed casually in a black jacket, Amorim looked a world away from the animated figure who paced the technical areas of the English top flight during his 14-month tenure.
This rare sighting comes approximately six weeks after Amorim reached a reported £12 million compensation agreement with United. His departure was solidified following a frustrating 1-1 draw against Leeds United that was immediately followed by an outburst of criticism aimed at the club hierarchy, a result that ultimately forced the decision to relieve him of his duties.
Life after the Old Trafford cauldron
Amorim’s presence in the Middle East sparked immediate interest from the broadcasting team, with Sky Sports commentators expressing surprise at the unexpected cameo. The footage of Amorim watching Alcaraz’s clinical performance resonated on social media, where fans began to speculate on the coach's next move. While some supporters were merely surprised to see him, others jokingly questioned if his presence in Doha hinted at a future role within the region or perhaps even the Qatari national team.
While the coach enjoys his downtime, United have experienced a significant resurgence under his successor, Michael Carrick. The Red Devils have secured four wins in their last five outings - including against Manchester City and Arsenal, a stark contrast to the final weeks of the Amorim era. However, the Portuguese still maintains a level of respect within the dressing room he left behind.
Support from the United dressing room
"I've always been very grateful for everything Ruben did," United forward Matheus Cunha told DAZN when reflecting on the impact of his former manager. "I think it's very easy, when things change, to see the past as only problems, but it's quite the opposite; he was an incredible person.
"Many new players came because of him, so I think he also plays a big part in the success we are having now," Cunha continued, suggesting that the foundations laid by Amorim are contributing to the current resurgence being enjoyed at Old Trafford under the new coaching staff.
The Portuguese tactician has rarely spent much time out of the game since beginning his managerial journey at Portuguese side Casa Pia in 2018, but the nature of his Manchester exit has necessitated a mental reset. His stock remains high across the European circuit, and despite the setback in England, he continues to be linked with several high-profile vacancies across the continent.
Whether his trip to Qatar is purely for leisure or a quiet precursor to professional discussions remains to be seen. For now, Amorim appears content to remain a spectator, utilising his significant severance package to enjoy a period of reflection away from the relentless media circus that follows elite football management.
A sabbatical before the next chapter
As Alcaraz continues his pursuit of silverware in the desert, Amorim seems satisfied to stay out of the spotlight and enjoy the quiet life of a sports fan. The former United boss is expected to continue his sabbatical until the summer, allowing the dust to settle on his Premier League chapter before entertaining any concrete offers to return to the dugout. With the transfer window fast approaching, the Portuguese coach's future will also become increasingly clear, whether in Europe or another continent.