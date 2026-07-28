'The team comes first' - Ruben Amorim breaks silence on Rafael Leao's future as AC Milan winger linked with Fenerbahce transfer

Amorim has spoken out about Leao's future as the club begins the second phase of their pre-season tour. The Rossoneri arrived in Perth, Western Australia, ahead of a behind-closed-doors friendly against Perth Glory. Leao is set to join up with the squad in Australia after returning from the World Cup.
His arrival comes amid heavy transfer speculation, with Fenerbahce reportedly launching an official bid for the forward, as per Sport Mediaset. The Turkish giants recently sent director Cihan Kamer to Italy to negotiate the deal. However, Milan have strict financial demands and are determined to dictate the terms of any potential exit.