Manchester United v Athletic Club - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Calum Preston Kelly

Ruben Amorim outlines impact of diet and ice baths on Mason Mount's revival as Man Utd boss hails midfielder as 'perfect' after double in Europa League win against Athletic Club

M. MountManchester UnitedEuropa League

Ruben Amorim sung the praises of Mason Mount after his two second-half goals at Old Trafford saw Manchester United through to the Europa League final.

  • Mount struck twice as United beat Athletic Club
  • Stunning strike from near halfway rounded off victory
  • Amorim praised Mount's hard work
