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Ruben Amorim eyes shock reunion with Man Utd defender as AC Milan plot sensational late swoop
Amorim targets defensive reinforcement
According to Tuttosport, Milan head coach Amorim is actively exploring the possibility of bringing Yoro to the San Siro. The Portuguese tactician, who recently took the reins at the Italian giants, reportedly held a lengthy five-hour meeting on Saturday with Rossoneri directors Hendrik Almstadt and Bobby Gardiner to outline his final targets before the transfer deadline.
The 20-year-old defender has struggled for consistent form and fitness since arriving at Old Trafford in a £52 million deal two years ago. A serious ankle injury during his debut campaign significantly stunted his development, and he has found himself on the periphery of the starting XI under Michael Carrick.
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Yoro faces uncertain United future
Yoro’s current situation at Manchester United has raised eyebrows, particularly after he was left as an unused substitute during the club’s opening day defeat to Hull City. While he did make a late appearance against Ipswich Town, coming on for Diogo Dalot in the 73rd minute, he appears to have fallen down the pecking order.
Despite the lack of starts this season, Yoro has made 67 appearances for the Red Devils, contributing one goal and three assists during his tenure. However, the lure of a fresh start in Serie A under a manager who clearly admires his talent could prove tempting.
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Champions League ambitions and excitement
Before the current season began, Yoro expressed his immense pride in representing United on the European stage. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: "All the players in the world want to play in this competition. I did the Conference League, Europa League, and now I’m going to play in the Champions League. So yeah, I think the step is very good. It’s a competition with the best players in the world."
The defender also noted how his teammates had built up the expectation of playing under the lights. "The other lads have spoken about when you train with the Champions League ball and hear the music of the Champions League, it’s just a different atmosphere from the league," he added. "We play against different clubs from all over the world, so [they have spoken to me] about the atmosphere and the magic of this competition."
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Milan's aggressive transfer strategy
AC Milan have been one of Europe's busiest clubs this summer, with their spending already exceeding the £128 million mark. The Rossoneri have identified three key areas to address before the window slams shut on Tuesday: an attacking midfielder, a left-back - with Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde linked - and a central defender.
While Yoro himself has given no public indication that he wants to leave the Premier League, the landscape could shift rapidly if Milan formalise their interest. The Italian giants are looking to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, and Amorim clearly sees Yoro as a player who fits his tactical blueprint.
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