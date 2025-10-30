Ruben Amorim sends Lisandro Martinez warning as defender returns to Man Utd training after eight months out

Manchester United received a major fitness boost this week as Martinez returned to first-team training for the first time since February. The Argentine defender has been out of action for eight months following an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury sustained in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. After undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation programme at Carrington, the 26-year-old was finally spotted back on the training pitch with his teammates on Wednesday.

Despite his visible excitement to return, Martinez will not be part of the travelling squad to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Amorim revealed in his pre-match press conference that the centre-back had pleaded to be included, but was told “no” as the Red Devils continue to prioritise his long-term fitness. Martinez’s recovery marks a key milestone for the club’s defensive unit, which has been stretched at times since last season, but Amorim is adamant that the process cannot be rushed.

The Reds are currently enjoying a fine run of form, with recent victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton propelling them up the Premier League table. A win at The City Ground could momentarily take Amorim’s side up to second place, but the United boss remains focused on easing Martinez back into action gradually to avoid any setbacks.