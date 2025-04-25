'I don't think you could do much worse than Ruben Amorim!' - Ben Foster claims relegated Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy would have done a better job at Manchester United than former Sporting CP boss
Former goalkeeper Ben Foster believes that Ruud van Nistelrooy would have done a better job at Manchester United than Ruben Amorim.
- Van Nistelrooy oversees Leicester relegation
- Amorim's United in bottom half of Premier League
- Foster makes bold claim