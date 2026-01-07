Ruben Amorim's assistant speaks out after Man Utd manager's sacking amid 'laughing and joking' claims
Fernandes breaks the silence
Fernandes, the assistant manager who followed Amorim from Lisbon to Manchester in November 2024, has publicly addressed the coaching staff's exit. While the former manager has maintained his counsel following the dismissal on Monday, his trusted lieutenant took to social media on Wednesday morning to offer his gratitude to the club.
The statement, posted to Instagram, focused on the relationships built during their tenure rather than the acrimony of the final days. Fernandes expressed pride in his role, thanking the various departments within the Carrington setup that aided their transition to English football.
"Thank you, Manchester United," the post read. "Thank you to the world-class players I had the privilege to coach and to learn from. Thank you to the staff members who showed true support. Thank you to the fans who stood by us."
The coach also included a cryptic but poignant remark regarding the pressures of working at such a high-profile institution. "In the end, working at a football club of this dimension doesn't just test your knowledge - it reveals character," he wrote. "A special chapter in my life. Proud to have served as Assistant Manager of Manchester United."
- Getty Images Sport
A jovial departure
The dignified tone of the assistant's farewell appears to match the mood of the manager himself upon his exit. Despite the manner of the sacking, which came less than 24 hours after a volatile post-match interview at Elland Road following a draw with Leeds United, Amorim reportedly left the club in good spirits.
According to reports, the 40-year-old surprised staff at the training complex by strolling out for the final time while laughing and joking with his coaching team. Witnesses described the scene as one where the "weight of the world" seemed to have been lifted from their shoulders, a sharp contrast to the high-tension environment that characterised the final weeks of his reign.
Later that same day, the dismissed manager was spotted walking around his neighbourhood in Cheshire. Far from looking despondent, he appeared jubilant, offering waves and smiles to the waiting photographers. This relaxed demeanour suggests a manager who had perhaps accepted his fate long before the official communication arrived from the hierarchy.
Who will replace Amorim?
With the Portuguese coaching ticket now cleared out, the focus at Old Trafford has shifted immediately to securing a successor for the remainder of the campaign. The club hierarchy, led by director of football Jason Wilcox, reportedly narrowed the search down to two former players: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick.
Figures at the club have reportedly held initial discussions with both candidates but reports in Norway claim Solskjaer could sign a contract as early as this Friday to seal an emotional return more than four years after his own dismissal. He is currently available after parting ways with Turkish side Besiktas earlier this season.
Carrick, who served as caretaker for three games following Solskjaer’s exit in November 2021, was under serious consideration, too. The 44-year-old is a free agent after being relieved of his duties at Middlesbrough in June. The former England midfielder is well-regarded by the INEOS regime for his coaching acumen, and the decision now rests on which profile Wilcox believes is better suited to stabilising the ship.
- Getty Images Sport
Fletcher takes temporary charge
While the board deliberates over the appointment of Solskjaer or Carrick, Darren Fletcher has been handed the reins for immediate fixtures. The technical director-turned-coach will lead the team out at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening for the Premier League clash against Burnley.
The 41-year-old Scot described the opportunity to manage the club as being "beyond his wildest dreams" but insisted his focus remains strictly on the upcoming 90 minutes. He will be supported in the dugout by Under-21 coaches Travis Binnion and Alan Wright. Additionally, Jonny Evans has returned to the first-team coaching setup to assist Fletcher, having left his post as loan manager in December.
Fletcher was keen to deflect questions regarding his long-term ambitions or the ongoing managerial search during his pre-match duties.
"I've had a conversation and the focus was on this game," Fletcher said. "I've got a game to prepare for, a training session to organise, and I've been speaking to the players. The focus has been on the Burnley match and we'll speak after the game."
The former midfielder will likely remain in charge for the weekend's FA Cup fixture against Brighton, giving Wilcox time to finalise the deal for the incoming interim boss.