Ruben Amorim admits to 'stealing' set-piece ideas from rivals after Man Utd exploit Crystal Palace 'tiredness' to secure huge three points

The visit to Selhurst Park looked set to be another frustrating outing for United, as they were outplayed by the Eagles in the opening 45 minutes. Oliver Glasner's side took the lead after Jean-Phillippe Mateta won a penalty when he was felled by compatriot Leny Yoro. The French international eventually converted from the spot, after he was allowed to re-take following an accidental double-touch on his first attempt.

Despite being second best for the majority of the opening hour of the game, Amorim's side were constantly threatening from set pieces. They could have taken the lead in the opening minutes, had it not been for a smart double save by Dean Henderson at the feet of Casemiro following a long throw. The visitors eventually made their dead-ball routines pay dividends in the second half. Captain Fernandes was the provider on both occasions. The equaliser came via Zirkzee's swivelling finish from a tight angle to score his first league goal in over a year. Mount found the winner as he struck home from the edge of the box after Fernandes took a quick touch from a free kick to catch the hosts napping.

In his post-match comments, Amorim admitted he was putting a greater emphasis on set pieces as teams in the Premier League continue to innovate in that phase of play. He also suggested his ability to work with his players on the training paddock without European football is helping, while the opposition struggling to keep pace in the second half due to their European exploits. Palace lost 2-1 away to Strasbourg on Thursday.