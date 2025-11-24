Ruben Amorim admits highly-rated Chido Obi was given Man Utd breakthrough 'too soon' & fires warning to academy players as Carrington graduates are overlooked

Ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Everton, Amorim was asked about the current state of the academy pipeline, particularly in light of injuries and upcoming Africa Cup of Nations absences. The head coach has yet to start a homegrown player in the Premier League this season, increasing scrutiny on whether young talent will feature during a congested winter schedule. His comments centred on two of United’s most promising teenagers, Chido Obi and Shea Lacey, and whether either is ready to contribute meaningfully at the senior level.
With Benjamin Sesko out and both Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo set for Africa Cup of Nations duty, supporters have been looking toward Carrington prospects to fill upcoming gaps. Obi made eight senior appearances last season at just 16, while Lacey has excelled at the youth level since returning from injury. Amorim, however, stressed that first-team readiness demands more than raw talent, and that neither player will be rushed for the sake of short-term needs.
The manager also highlighted broader structural improvements within the club, emphasising the importance of bridging the gap between Carrington prospects and the demands of United’s high-intensity training environment. These measures, he explained, are designed to ensure that young players are physically and psychologically capable before stepping onto a Premier League pitch.