Ruben Amorim brushes off AC Milan criticism despite unbeaten start as Rossoneri gear up for Benfica showdown

Amorim is under no illusions regarding the expectations placed upon him. Despite a steady start to the Serie A season, consecutive draws against Juventus and Lazio have sparked early debate among the Rossoneri faithful. Amorim has addressed the wave of scrutiny surrounding his early tenure at Milan, claiming that high expectations are an inherent part of representing a European giant. Speaking ahead of the Europa League League Phase opener against Benfica, the head coach remained unfazed by external noise following recent performances.

"It’s normal to receive criticism, not me worry, it’s not a problem: sometimes I want to protect my players and this is what I want. The good thing about the difficult times you've experienced at other clubs is that they give you experience. That's the price you have to pay for being the coach of a big club, so I understand it all very well; it's normal for me. I'll do things my way, and I think that's clear to everyone," Amorim told Sky Sport Italia.