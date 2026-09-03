‘He’s not the answer!’ - Roy Keane blasts Man Utd pursuit of £75m Newcastle star Lewis Hall

Speaking on The Overlap, Keane did not hold back when assessing United's pursuit of Hall. The 21-year-old England international was reportedly available for a staggering £75 million, but Keane insists he is the wrong profile for the club.

"I don’t think Hall is the answer. He’s not bad, don’t get me wrong," the former United skipper explained. "I don’t think he’s a good defender. We’re going back to that conversation: what’s your priority in a defender now?

"Of course you want him to be comfortable in possession, of course, but first and foremost, they can defend because that’s what your challenge is now."