'Wow' - Roy Keane left infuriated by what WAGs are wearing at World Cup

When asked what he would banish to "Room 101", Keane immediately highlighted the trend.

"Oh, the jersey? The World Cup, when all the players' wives and families are going to the match, all the wives are in the jerseys with the players' names on the back, wow," Keane said. "Children is fine, but the wives and partners wearing their jerseys, with their name on the back, wow."

Wright offered a different view, replying: "I don't mind that."

Keane then doubled down on his criticism, saying: "You not with me on that? A year later they are separated, most of them. And they're all getting pictures, and they're pointing at a Jimmy or Johnny on the back, wow. We know who you are married to. Children is fine, the partners is ridiculous. All sitting in the same family section, I've got my jersey, have you got yours? I'm not having it."

Wright again defended the practice, adding: "I don't mind it Roy. Her husband is playing and she's proud of him and she wants to wear his shirt it seems as simple as that."