Ex-England and Liverpool boss makes shock return to management with Championship side
Hodgson arrives to steady the Robins
Bristol City have officially confirmed the appointment of Hodgson as interim head coach until the end of the season. The 78-year-old returns to the dugout just over two years after leaving Crystal Palace, stepping in to fill the void left by Struber. Hodgson managed Bristol for a brief spell in 1982 after serving as Bob Houghton's assistant for two years, but he was sacked after just four months in charge as the club suffered severe financial issues.
- Getty Images Sport
Struber departs following poor run
The decision comes after a disappointing run of form led the club to relieve Struber and his assistant, Eibler, of their duties. Hodgson's arrival is intended to provide immediate stability while the board conducts a thorough search for a permanent successor to lead the 2026-27 campaign.
"Bristol City has appointed Roy Hodgson as Interim Head Coach after Gerhard Struber was relieved of his duties," the club stated. "Former England Manager Hodgson will take charge of the men’s first team until the end of the season, while the club will task the incoming Sporting Director with appointing a permanent Head Coach for the 2026/27 campaign. The club’s recent performances have not met expectations and therefore Struber and Assistant Head Coach Bernd Eibler will leave with immediate effect."
Setting the standards at Ashton Gate
The Robbins chief executive Charlie Boss emphasised that the move was about more than just short-term results, highlighting Hodgson's vast experience in the Premier League and on the international stage.
"I would like to thank Gerhard and Bernd for their hard work over the past nine months and we wish them all the best," said Boss. Roy’s appointment is about more than the results of the next seven games. Over the remainder of the season, he will help us set the standards and values at the club that we will need to be successful going forwards.
"Roy is a vastly experienced coach who has achieved and won at the highest level. He will support me, our players and our football staff as we build towards achieving our potential. We are in the process of appointing a Sporting Director who will have a direct input into the recruitment of a new permanent Head Coach."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
The Robbins currently sit 16th in the Championship and have failed to win any of their last five league games. Hodgson's debut as Bristol City boss is next week's away match against Charlton.