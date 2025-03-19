Could Ronaldo Nazario have reached Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo levels had his knee not been 'devastated' by injuries? R9's ex-team-mate gives verdict on 'incredible' Brazil legend
Massimo Ambrosini lauded an "incredible" Ronaldo Nazario and weighed in on the comparisons with modern day greats Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo had suffered multiple knee injuries
- Made a stunning comeback to win the 2002 WC
- Could have scaled greater heights if not for the setbacks