Ronaldinho signs for third-tier club - and could even play again at 46 - as shock announcement made

Ronaldinho has signed a contract with Serie C club Ravenna in one of the most unexpected moves in recent football history. As per Gazzetta, the former Ballon d'Or winner is set to be officially presented at a special event in Miami on June 23.
The deal marks a return to Italy for the Brazilian legend, who previously spent two-and-a-half seasons with AC Milan. Since his last professional appearance for Fluminense in 2015, Ronaldinho has largely featured in exhibition matches and legends events. Now, he is returning to a club environment under coach Andrea Mandorlini as Ravenna prepare for the 2026-27 season.