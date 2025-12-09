Ronald Araujo makes 'spiritual journey' to Tel Aviv to boost recovery as Gerard Pique defends 'emotionally shaken' Barcelona star

The Uruguayan centre-back has been absent from the first-team picture recently, missing the last three La Liga matches due to personal reasons. However, it has emerged that Araujo has been granted special permission by the club to travel to Israel, seeking solace and mental clarity as he attempts to reset ahead of the second half of the campaign.
According to reports from Sport, the trip is not merely for leisure but serves as a crucial component of his rehabilitation. A deeply religious man, Araujo felt the need to disconnect from the toxic noise surrounding Barcelona and reconnect with his faith. The pressure of wearing the captain's armband, combined with persistent injury setbacks and fierce criticism from sections of the fanbase, has reportedly left the defender "emotionally shaken," prompting the need for a total psychological reset.