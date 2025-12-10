Roma and Man Utd open Joshua Zirkzee negotiations as Serie A side prepare to terminate Evan Ferguson's loan from Brighton amid dismal displays

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and Roma are determined to correct the mistakes of the summer. The capital club's attack has stalled in the first half of the season despite their positive results, prompting sporting director Frederic Massara to take decisive action. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, he has established direct contact with the hierarchy at Old Trafford to discuss bringing Zirkzee back to Serie A.
The Dutch forward, who earned a big-money move to United after a breakout season with Bologna, has found life in the Premier League difficult. Often utilised as a substitute or left on the bench entirely, Zirkzee is reportedly open to a return to Italy, where his stock remains high.