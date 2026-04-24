'Either we stop or I won't make it to 32' - Rodri hits out at relentless fixture schedule after latest Man City injury setback
Midfield anchor voices fears over career longevity
Rodri has delivered a sobering assessment of his future in football, suggesting that the current demands of the global fixture list are pushing players toward a breaking point. The Manchester City star, who has battled significant fitness issues including a previous ACL tear, believes his time at the top is under threat.
The 29-year-old expressed deep concern that the expanding domestic and international calendars are unsustainable for the human body. Having been a cornerstone for both club and country during a period of unprecedented success, the midfielder now fears that the physical toll will result in a premature end to his playing days.
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Ballon d'Or winner makes grim retirement prediction
Speaking candidly on DAZN's Premier Corner, Rodri did not mince his words when discussing the necessity for change. The Spanish international warned that his career has a looming expiration date if the authorities do not intervene to protect player welfare.
"Either we stop or I won't make it to 32," Rodri stated. "You have to know how to pace yourself, because the body has its limits and we all have an expiration date."
Mental exhaustion follows years of European dominance
Beyond the physical strain, Rodri highlighted the psychological burden of competing in the final stages of every major tournament for half a decade. Following Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, the midfielder admitted he felt completely drained, struggling to find the motivation to face the subsequent seasons.
"When that European Championship we won ended, I was extremely worn out from reaching the final stages of everything for 5-6 consecutive years," he added. "More than physically, mentally I didn't know how to face it in the following years because of the burnout. I reached the peak, I almost reached the maximum I could have achieved, and it was a moment I used to recharge and recharge."
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Focus shifts to recovery ahead of global showpiece
Despite his frustrations with the system, Rodri has used his recent time on the sidelines to "recharge his batteries" and find a fresh perspective. He remains determined to return to peak fitness, with his eyes firmly set on leading Spain at the upcoming World Cup. The midfielder's recovery progress will be closely monitored by City medical staff as they look to integrate him back into the squad.