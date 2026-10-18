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Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

Rodri issues defensive warning despite scoring first Barcelona goal in Real Betis thrashing

Rodri
Barcelona
Real Betis
LaLiga

Rodri has urged his Barcelona team-mates to tighten up at the back despite maintaining their perfect start to the season with a convincing victory over Real Betis. The midfielder opened his account for the Catalan giants during a high-octane encounter at La Cartuja that showcased both their attacking brilliance and defensive vulnerabilities.

  • Goalscorer calls for defensive focus

    Barcelona continued their sensational start to the campaign under Hansi Flick, securing their eleventh consecutive victory of the season against Betis. Despite a dominant offensive showing featuring five different goalscorers—Lamine Yamal, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo—the Blaugrana were temporarily tested by goals from Valentín Gomez and Abde Ezzalzouli, exposing some lingering vulnerabilities in their defensive transitions before they ran away with the game in the second half.

    Rodri pointed out the need for greater defensive solidity if Barcelona are to truly dominate on all fronts this season. "The team is showing its attacking potential, but we're conceding quite a bit. That's where the improvement might come from," he said, as quoted by SPORT.

  • Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Grounded hero breaks Blaugrana duck

    Rodri was central to the success, netting his first goal in Blaugrana colours to restore the lead during a pivotal moment of the match. Despite the breakthrough and subsequent celebrations, the Spaniard remained remarkably grounded. Reflecting on the hard-fought result, the midfielder emphasized both the difficulty of the match and the relief his strike provided.

    "Very happy and pleased with the victory. This is one of the most difficult grounds in the league. They are in a good moment and have played a great game. I'm happy for my goal, which gave us peace of mind at the moment when we were at our worst," the midfielder explained.

  • Rodri backs referee amid VAR chaos

    The game was not without its controversies, as several major incidents required VAR intervention, including a disallowed goal for Giovani Lo Celso and a red card for the hosts. Crucial turning points included a disallowed goal from Giovani Lo Celso and a red card issued to the host team, both of which dramatically shifted the game's momentum and fueled heated debate on the pitch. Rodri offered his perspective on the refereeing decisions that shaped the second half.

    "The handball was quite unnatural. That's why it was disallowed. Respect the referees' decisions. I didn't see the red card play," Rodri noted.

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    The midfielder slams 'difficult' La Cartuja pitch

    Following the match at La Cartuja, Rodri expressed clear frustration with the condition of the playing surface, pointing out that the substandard turf disrupted his team's signature passing rhythm. Although the midfielder refused to use the grass as a formal excuse for their performance, he emphasized that the uneven pitch undeniably hindered their trademark ball circulation and fluid build-up play.

    "I don't usually talk about the pitches, but today it was difficult to play. It made our circulation difficult. Don't make any excuses. We were able to control the game better at some point, but it's true that the pitch was not good," he remarked.

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