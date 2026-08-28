Rodri makes Barcelona debut as Raphinha and Fermin Lopez secure victory over Athletic Club

Barcelona made it two wins from two in La Liga after easing past Athletic Club at Spotify Camp Nou. Hansi Flick named a youthful starting XI featuring four teenagers, but it was an experienced head who broke the deadlock. Raphinha collected a precise through ball from Pedri in the 37th minute, rounded goalkeeper Unai Simon, and slotted home to register his third goal of the campaign.

The hosts dominated proceedings, with Simon forced into eight saves to keep the Basque side in the contest. Lamine Yamal rattled the crossbar in the second half, while Anthony Gordon fired narrowly over during his first start for the Catalan giants.

Athletic Club failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. Their resistance was finally broken again eight minutes from time. Fermin Lopez capitalised on a poor clearance from Aymeric Laporte following Karim Adeyemi's low cross to tap in from close range.



