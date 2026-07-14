Rodri is back to his Ballon d'Or-winning best for Spain - but Pedri’s poor performances are a cause for concern ahead of World Cup semi-final showdown with France

There is obviously a chance that both Fabian Ruiz and Pedri could start alongside Rodri, as they did against Cape Verde. Midfield is arguably the one area in which Spain are stronger than France and playing three such technically-gifted footballers would give La Roja every chance of hogging the ball, which undoubtedly represents their best - and arguably only - chance of reducing the threat posed by Didier Deschamps' devastating front four.
However, playing Pedri and Fabian would probably mean dropping Dani Olmo, who's done quite a job in the No.10 role since locking down a starting spot in the knockout stage, even if his end product still leaves something to be desired.
De la Fuente does believe that Pedri is a "special talent" whom he prefers to "play closer to the opposition box", where he can do the most damage with his feints, flicks and one-twos, while he's also praised Pedri for "always setting a very good tone, whether he's in top form or not".
However, the coach does appear to be leaving towards once again replacing Fabian with Pedri when Spain's opponents are tiring and more space is opening up. "Pedri could benefit from Fabian's work," he said after the Belgium game. "It's essentially teamwork."
The Spanish squad's selflessness is unquestionably their greatest strength and, strange as it is to see Pedri’s participation up for debate, it makes perfect sense for De la Fuente to make full use of the incredible group of players at his disposal.
As he said himself, "France have already shown some extraordinary, exceptional potential, but we have too, so I think the game is very open. It will require fresh, energetic players, and it will require us to be the best version of ourselves."
Whether Spain will see the Barcelona version of Pedri, though, remains unclear.