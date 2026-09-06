'Like a trilogy of romantic comedies' - Roc Nation agent reveals why Vinicius Jr chose Real Madrid renewal over Arsenal and PSG interest

In the world of high-stakes football representation, few agencies have made as significant an impact recently as Roc Nation Sports. Founded by American mogul Jay-Z, the agency has rapidly ascended into the global top ten, managing some of the most valuable assets in the sport. At the heart of their success is Viniciur, whose recent contract extension with Madrid until 2032 was a landmark deal for both the player and the agency. Despite the swirling rumours and the massive financial packages offered by rivals, the agency maintained that the Brazilian international never truly considered leaving.

"This was a process managed by our chief executive, Federico Pena. This operation between Vini and Real Madrid was like a trilogy of romance movies. In the course of the movies there are conflicts, there are questions, there are some obstacles, impediments or hang-ups. But we all know how the movie is going to end: with a big kiss and everyone’s happiness,” Freitas revealed in an interview with Marca.