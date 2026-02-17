Robin van Persie takes drastic action after Raheem Sterling barred from Feyenoord training

Indeed, Sterling's last competitive appearance came way back in May 2025, when he was on loan at Arsenal. The England international had not played for Chelsea since May 2024, having been exiled from the squad by Enzo Maresca and kept on the sidelines by the Italian's successor, Liam Rosenior.

Several other clubs were linked with Sterling after his Chelsea exit, including Tottenham and Napoli, but he opted to try and revive his career at Feyenoord. Speaking on that decision, Sterling said: "As a free agent, I've had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step in my career. I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.

"Having spoken in great detail with Robin, I'm confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team. Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me - and one I'm ready to embrace. Honestly, I'm just excited to get started."