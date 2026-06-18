Roberto Martinez is 'wasting' Portugal! Man Utd legend slams 'most disappointing' coach after disappointing DR Congo result
"Most disappointing coach"
The fallout from Portugal's opening stalemate in Houston has been swift and brutal, with Schmeichel leading the chorus of disapproval against Martinez’s tactical setup. Despite boasting a squad packed with elite European talent, the Selecao struggled to break down a DR Congo side sitting significantly lower in the FIFA rankings, leading to accusations that the former Everton manager is stifling the creative potential of his players.
Speaking in the wake of the result, Schmeichel did not hold back on the Spaniard's tenure so far. "Roberto Martínez has to be one of the most disappointing coaches of this World Cup so far. He wasted Belgium's golden generation, and now it seems the same thing is happening with Portugal," the former Man Utd shot-stopper claimed. It is a sentiment shared by many who feel the coach is failing to get the best out of a world-class roster.
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Tactical rigidity and benching stars
One of the primary sources of frustration for Schmeichel was the decision to leave high-impact attackers on the sidelines while the team struggled for a breakthrough. The 1992 European Championship winner questioned why the likes of Rafael Leao and Joao Felix were not utilised more effectively to dismantle the stubborn DR Congo defence. His assessment was that Martinez remains wedded to a system that does not suit the personnel at his disposal.
"How can you leave players like Joao Felix and Rafael Leao on the bench while maintaining a system that clearly isn't working? Portugal has too much attacking talent to appear so predictable and cautious," Schmeichel questioned. He further noted that the team's balance was fundamentally flawed, stating: "His tactics are too conservative. The attack lacks creativity, the midfield often seems disconnected, and his substitutions usually come too late to change the game."
The Ronaldo dilemma
While Schmeichel focused on the tactical structure, other pundits have highlighted Martinez's management of 41-year-old captain Cristiano Ronaldo as a major stumbling block. Despite a sluggish performance where he failed to register a shot on target, Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes. This has led to heavy criticism from the likes of Tony Cascarino, who suggested Martinez is playing favourites rather than making the tough decisions required at the highest level of international football.
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A serious warning for the Selecao
With a crucial clash against Uzbekistan on the horizon, the pressure is firmly on Martinez to prove he can steer this "golden generation" toward a deep run in the tournament. Portugal's inability to secure three points against a team they were widely expected to sweep aside has set off alarm bells, with the threat of an early exit looming if they cannot find more fluidity in their attacking play.
Schmeichel concluded his analysis with a grim outlook if adjustments are not made immediately. "Portugal has one of the strongest squads in the tournament, but they are not playing anywhere near their potential. If things don't change quickly, Portugal could waste another golden opportunity to win the World Cup," he warned. Martinez must now find a way to balance legendary egos with tactical necessity to keep their tournament hopes alive.