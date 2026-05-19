Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Martinez addressed the multi-national battle for Kroupi as he unveiled his 27-man provisional squad for the upcoming tournament. While the headlines were dominated by 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo preparing for a record sixth World Cup, the pursuit of the Bournemouth attacker highlighted the federation's ambitious scouting. Kroupi was eligible for Ivory Coast through his father, and Portugal via his mother and grandmother. However, the player has heavily represented France at youth levels, scoring an impressive 15 goals across various age groups, making Les Bleus the clear frontrunners for his senior international commitment.
Roberto Martinez confirms Portugal contacted Eli Junior Kroupi over potential allegiance switch from France ahead of 2026 World Cup
A complex international tug-of-war
- Getty
Martinez clarifies the situation
The Portugal boss confirmed that his staff actively reached out to the player's camp earlier this year. Asked directly about the attempt to recruit the highly rated forward, Martinez said: "Yes, there was interest, we stayed ahead of the news. Before the March training camp we had contact - it is important to follow players who can represent the Portugal national team and those who want to represent - Junior wanted to play for France and we respected it, it is a case that we left closed." The player's personal desire proved decisive, shutting the door on an Iberian switch.
Bournemouth reap the rewards
Bournemouth have benefited immensely from the attacker's rapid development since his permanent €15 million (£13m/$17m) transfer. Kroupi has been in sensational form this season, registering 12 goals in 31 Premier League appearances and adding two more in domestic cup competitions. The club are well aware of his rising stock, with sporting director Tiago Pinto recently declaring they would not sell him for €100m (£87m/$116m). His performances have not only attracted international scouts but also caught the eye of top European suitors, cementing his status as one of the most exciting young talents in world football today.
- AFP
Focus shifts to the tournament
With the recruitment door firmly closed, Martinez and his star-studded squad will now focus entirely on their World Cup preparations. Following two home friendlies against Chile and Nigeria, the team will travel to their training base in Palm Beach. They are scheduled to open their tournament campaign against DR Congo on June 17.