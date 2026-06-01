‘He will fight for it’ - Roberto Martinez backs Cristiano Ronaldo for 2030 World Cup bid as 41-year-old GOAT still has ‘hunger’ to succeed

Martinez believes that the internal drive of the iconic forward is what separates him from every other player in world football. While many focus on his physical conditioning, the former Belgium boss insists it is the Al-Nassr man's psychology that will allow him to keep defying the aging process. Martinez suggests that Ronaldo's desire to improve never fades, regardless of the trophies he has already collected throughout his storied career.

Speaking to El Larguero, Martinez said: "We've come to a conclusion: I believe Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't play to win a specific title, either collectively or individually. His secret isn't what he eats, it's his hunger. Whatever he wins, the next day he has the same hunger to improve. I think having that objective allows for longevity. I've worked with many, many players who, the day after winning a UEFA Champions League or a Ballon d'Or, don't have the same hunger."