'I never wanted to disrespect anyone' - Roberto Mancini explains why he stormed down tunnel before end of Saudi Arabia's penalty shootout against South Korea in Asian Cup last-16 tie

'I never wanted to disrespect anyone' - Roberto Mancini explains why he stormed down tunnel before end of Saudi Arabia's penalty shootout against South Korea in Asian Cup last-16 tieAditya GokhaleGOAL ARSaudi ArabiaRoberto ManciniAsian CupSaudi Arabia vs South KoreaSouth KoreaSaudi Arabia boss Roberto Mancini has explained why he stormed down the tunnel before the end of his team's penalty shootout against South Korea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSaudi Arabia lose 4-2 on penaltiesMancini didn't see final spot-kickApologises for the mistake