Roberto De Zerbi bizarrely tells Tottenham stars to play like they did under Ange Postecoglou as new Spurs boss vows to stay 'a long time'

De Zerbi’s tactical blueprint involves a heavy emphasis on possession and attacking flair, qualities he believes were at their peak during the early stages of Postecoglou's tenure. "I want to keep the ball," De Zerbi said. "I want to see again the Tottenham I watched with Postecoglou. In my second season in Brighton, there was Postecoglou here with a lot of these players and it was one of the best teams in terms of quality of play. With Pedro Porro, with Destiny Udogie, with Micky van de Ven, with Cristian Romero, with this squad, and I would like to see it again. The DNA of this club, of this squad is to find the goal, to score!"

"In my plan for sure there is the idea to stay for a long time. To try to put Tottenham - and I’m not speaking about the titles because it’s not the right moment now - but to put Tottenham to stay in the position in the Premier League because everything is here to reach that level."