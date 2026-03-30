Roberto De Zerbi 'open' to taking Tottenham job immediately as Spurs rush to prepare five-year contract

Despite his reputation for attractive, possession-based football, De Zerbi's track record as a mid-season appointment raises questions about his ability to provide an instant 'bounce'. During his time at Brighton, he failed to win any of his first five matches, and similar struggles occurred during his stints at Palermo and Benevento. However, the Italian remains highly regarded for his tactical innovation and his ability to elevate mid-table sides to European qualification.

According to reports from Sky in Italy, while De Zerbi initially intended to evaluate his options in the summer, he is now willing to step in immediately as Tottenham's new head coach. Spurs are expected to hold talks over a five-year contract proposal, as the club prefers a permanent appointment following Tudor's exit.