Roberto De Zerbi surprised by 'different Mason Greenwood' after Marseille star's return from holiday for prolific pre-season

Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is pleasantly surprised to see the change in Mason Greenwood as the former Manchester United star returned for pre-season as an improved player. Greenwood is on fire after his holidays as he has already scored four goals in two friendly matches, including a hat-trick against Dutch side Excelsior Maassluis.

