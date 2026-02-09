'Total despair' - Roberto De Zerbi questions mindset of Mason Greenwood & Co after Marseille are pulverised by PSG in Le Classique

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele bagged a brace for PSG, firing them two goals in front before half-time, with the France international delighted to have put down a marker in a game that has seen the defending champions move back to the top of the table.
Dembele said: “It's a special match for all Parisians. We were determined to play a great game and send a message to everyone: we're back, and in this second half of the season, we're going to do everything to win everything.”
Luis Enrique talked up the importance of Dembele to his cause, with PSG’s manager saying: “He's a different kind of player. That's why he won the Ballon d'Or. The way he plays is something else. It's a real pleasure to have a player of this caliber. I'm very happy for him, for the team. We have to keep going.
“We expected a difficult match. Today, I think it was like that during the first half, but we overcame the opponent, we played very well. I think we clearly deserved this victory.”
Marseille, who remain in the hunt for French Cup honours this season, will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat when they return to Ligue 1 action on Saturday in a home date with Strasbourg.