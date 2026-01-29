Roberto De Zerbi in 'great danger' at Marseille! Ex-Brighton boss at risk of SACK after French club's dramatic Champions League exit

Before Marseille were knocked out of this season's Champions League, head coach De Zerbi had come under fire for his poor record in the competition. Last November, former France international Jerome Rothen blasted the Italian, saying he "couldn't find the ingredients" to make Marseille tick.
He said: "OM's results are ridiculous, that's the reality. They're struggling and in a group of teams that are currently eliminated and look more like Europa League teams than Champions League teams. Let's call a spade a spade. When you look at De Zerbi's record, it's 10 Champions League matches and one win. That sums it up. Tactically, he doesn't have the tools, he can't find the ingredients, and the skills to push OM to be better. He was outmaneuvered by Ivan Juric, the Atalanta coach. There was a casting error."
Now that they are out of Europe's elite competition, the criticism is likely to be even fiercer after winning three and losing five of their eight league phase games.