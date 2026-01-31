Roberto De Zerbi clarifies Marseille future after reportedly handing in resignation following Champions League exit

Following Marseille's disappointing exit from the Champions League, reports surfaced that head coach De Zerbi was in 'great danger' of being sacked by the French giants and that his future was 'hanging by a thread'. Months ago, former France international Jerome Rothen blasted the 46-year-old, saying he "couldn't find the ingredients" to make Marseille tick. And after the Brugge defeat, the former Brighton boss, naturally, cut a very dejected figure.
He told reporters: "We started the match very badly, we knew they would come out very strong, but we conceded two goals. After that, we attacked, but it didn’t work. Even in the second half, we knew Forbs’ speed was superior to Medina’s. And we didn’t manage to score, neither in the first half nor in the second. We could have been more attentive without exposing ourselves so much. We have to ask for forgiveness because this is a very bad day."