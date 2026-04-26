According to Guillem Ballague in a new column for BBC Sport, Lewandowski will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, marking the conclusion of a successful four-year stint in Catalonia. Since arriving in 2022, the Polish marksman has been a revelation, netting approximately 120 goals across all competitions. Despite his continued efficiency, the forward will turn 38 by the start of the next campaign. The club have remained open to extending his stay by another year, but the proposed terms included a significant salary reduction and a diminished squad role, which did not appeal to the striker.
Robert Lewandowski to LEAVE Barcelona this summer as ideal replacement identified
End of an era near for Polish icon
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Italian giants lead the transfer chase
Reports suggest that Italian heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan are in active discussions over potentially signing Lewandowski as a free agent this summer. Both clubs are willing to offer him the prominent role he still craves at the elite level. While there has also been reported interest from Major League Soccer, specifically the Chicago Fire, those links have reportedly cooled as Lewandowski prioritises staying in Europe. The possibility of leading the line for another historic European giant remains the primary motivation for the veteran as he evaluates his impending departure from Barca.
The hunt for Julian Alvarez
With his departure seemingly confirmed, Barcelona have turned their attention to finding a world-class successor. Ballague adds that the club have made Julian Alvarez their top priority in the upcoming summer transfer window. Securing the Argentine will not be a straightforward task given the financial complexities involved for Barca. Atletico Madrid reportedly value the attacker at roughly €120 million, a figure that presents a significant challenge.
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What comes next?
As the summer window approaches, Barcelona must swiftly balance their books to facilitate the arrival of a top-tier replacement. Meanwhile, Lewandowski will hope to sign off his Barca career in style as Hansi Flick's side chase back-to-back La Liga titles. They will be back in action against Osasuna on May 2.