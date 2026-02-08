Robert Lewandowski joins GOATs Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive club as Barcelona striker extends remarkable goal streak

Questions continue to be asked of how much longer Lewandowski will spend in Catalunya, with free agency beckoning as things stand. There have been suggestions that the veteran frontman could be offered a 12-month extension.
He showed in Barcelona’s latest fixture that he still knows his way to the back of the net. Hansi Flick handed Lewandowski a starting berth against Real Mallorca, with Ferran Torres - who has been the Blaugrana’s go-to option to lead the line this season - being named among the substitutes.
Lewandowski set Barca on their way to three points that have cemented their standing at the top of the Liga table. He broke the deadlock inside half-an-hour, with a typically composed finish being delivered after seeing the ball drop his way 10 yards out.